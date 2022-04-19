Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 16.6% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in XPeng by 145.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPEV stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 6.48. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.