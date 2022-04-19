Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

