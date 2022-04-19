Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,488 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

WCN stock opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

