Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,928,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

