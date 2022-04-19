Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

