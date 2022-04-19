Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,624 shares of company stock worth $68,910,367. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

