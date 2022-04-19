Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $236,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $3,183,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

