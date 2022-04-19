Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $274,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,207 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $140.21 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.