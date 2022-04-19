Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $275,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

