Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $278,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,044,523 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.79 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

