Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $312,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.