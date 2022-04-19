Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $324,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

