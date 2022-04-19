Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $339,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,645 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.