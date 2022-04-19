Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $349,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sysco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 228,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.35. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

