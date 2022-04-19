Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $233,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SIGI opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $94.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

