Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $242,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

