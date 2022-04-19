Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $274,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

