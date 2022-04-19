Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $287,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,452 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

BILL opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.