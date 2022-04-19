Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $288,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $194.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

