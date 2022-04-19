Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $306,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

