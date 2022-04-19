Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $324,000 in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

NYSE PZN opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.16. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena acquired 779,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.