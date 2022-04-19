Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $337,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The business had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

