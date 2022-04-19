Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV opened at $166.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.89. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

