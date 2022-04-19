Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,949,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 183,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $582.52 million, a P/E ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

