Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Falcon Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.