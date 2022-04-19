Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 71.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

ITIC stock opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $161.55 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investors Title in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

