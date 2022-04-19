Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

