Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 36,350 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.31 million, a PE ratio of -284.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

