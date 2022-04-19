Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,858 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

