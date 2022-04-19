Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 4,215 Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 35.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 391.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

