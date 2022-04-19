Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

