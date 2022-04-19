Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,137 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

MCRI opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

