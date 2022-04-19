Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,214 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 451,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fortive by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of FTV opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

