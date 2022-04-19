Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,239 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UHAL opened at $547.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a one year low of $523.94 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

