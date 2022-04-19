Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 3,885 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

