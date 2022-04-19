Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 538 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

