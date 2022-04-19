Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 598 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,172,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

