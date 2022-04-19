Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 682,297 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.88. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

