Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $298,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $244.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

