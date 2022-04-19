Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.