Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $608.10 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.