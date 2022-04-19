Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.