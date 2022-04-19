Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,963.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 2.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

