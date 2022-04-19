AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,498,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $14,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

