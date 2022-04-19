Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,719,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bentley Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

