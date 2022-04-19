Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

