Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Reduced by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,189. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.