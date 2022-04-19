Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 49.2% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.