Brokerages Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediciNova.

MNOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

MNOV opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.25. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MediciNova by 132.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

