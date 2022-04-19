BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,675,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

BWX Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.